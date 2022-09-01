MHT CET 2022 answer key released, check direct link
The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the answer key for Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 today, 1 September. Candidates who took the exam can check it on the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Candidates who took the exam can check it on the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The objection window for the same will open on 2 September and the objections can be raised till 4 September upto 5 PM.
Aspirants will be required to login using their application form number and date of birth in order to access the answer key. The result of the test will be declared with the help of the final answer key and the candidates may check the institutions that accept these scores for admission.
MHT CET is taken by those students who wish to apply for admissions into undergraduate courses of B. Pharmacy, B. Engineering, Agriculture offered by various colleges of Maharashtra.
What are the steps to download the MHT CET answer key?
Step 1: Visit the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2: Go to the MHT CET answer key link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in your MHT CET login details and then click on submit.
Step 4: The MHT CET answer key will open up on your screen.
Step 5: Take a printout of your MHT CET answer key for future reference.
Direct link here:
https://mhcet-reports.merittracpariksha.com/rps/rps/candidateLogin.php?did=12348
The final result will be declared by 15 September after taking the objections of the candidates into consideration.
The MHT CET for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) group happened from 5 August to 11 August while the MHT CET 2022 for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group was scheduled from 12 to 20 August. However, a re-examination was held on 29 August after numerous students reported technical issues during their exams.
