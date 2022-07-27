MHT CET 2022 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, check direct link here

Applicants who are appearing for the exam need to carry their MHT CET admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has put out the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 admit card for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group. The MHT CET PCM admit card is available for the candidates on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET exam for PCM group is scheduled to be held from 5 to 11 August. The admit card will contain details like personal details of the applicant, exam date and time, and exam day instructions.

Earlier, the MHT CET was scheduled to be held from 11 to 28 June. The Maharashtra government delayed the entrance test as the dates clashed with other exams. This decision to postpone the MHT CET 2022 was taken after the dates were clashing with the schedule of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022.

What are the steps to download the MHT CET admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official website of MHT CET- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on MHT CET PCM group admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your MHT CET application no and date of birth and then click on submit.

Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your MHT CET admit card and take a printout for future use.

The MHT CET admit can be directly downloaded from the link here.

Applicants who are appearing for the exam need to carry their MHT CET admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

The MHT CET exam is being held for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and other courses in the state. The state-level entrance exam will be conducted from 2 August to 25 August in both morning and afternoon shifts. For more details, you can visit the exam website.

