The applications have been invited for the Jr. Overman (T&S Gr-C), Mining Sirdar (T&S Gr-C) and Surveyor (T&S Gr-B) posts by the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). Candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of MCL at mahanadicoal.in. The form can be submitted till 11:50 pm on 23 January 2023. The recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 295 vacancies. Out of the total number, 82 vacancies are for the Jr. Overman, 145 are for Mining Sirdar, and 68 for Surveyor. Candidates from general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 plus Rs 180 as Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The applicants belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Female candidates/Employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries don’t need to pay the application fee. The eligibility criteria for each post are different and can be checked from the official notification.

MCL Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply for the posts:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of MCL, click on the career section, and then go to the Recruitment section.

Step 2: Now, proceed by applying as per the qualification and eligibility criteria indicated in the official notice.

Step 3: Read the instructions properly, and then click on the ‘I Agree ‘ button.

Step 4: Complete the registration by filling up the necessary details.

Step 5: Check the user ID, password, application sequence number, and mobile number.

Step 6: Now, re-login to your MCL account by keying in the user ID and password received via email.

Step 7: Then, click on the option to go to the application form and key in all the required details in the respective field and upload the required documents, and signature.

Step 8: After this, preview the application form and make corrections, if required. Press the submit button.

Step 9: Complete the application by paying the required fee.

Step 10: Download the application form and also take out a hardcopy for future reference.

Age limit

The lower age limit has been set at 18 years for all the posts, while the upper age limit is 30 years as on 23 January 2023. Relaxation in the upper age limit is provided to the reserved categories.

Selection process

The selection process will involve Computer Based Test (CBT) only. There won’t be any personal interview for the recruitment to these posts. Eligible Candidates are going to be provisionally called for Computer Based Test (CBT) based on their declaration regarding their eligibility. The declared eligibility includes age, Valid Statutory Certificate, educational/technical qualification, etc.

Examination pattern

The test is going to be of objective type, and there is no negative marking in the exam. The instructions are going to be in English and Hindi.

