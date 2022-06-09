MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Class 10,12 Arts results expected tomorrow; check steps to download

MBOSE has not given any confirmation yet on the time of the declaration of the result. But based on past trends of the Meghalaya Board Results, it is expected to be declared at 9 or 10 AM

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will release the result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream tomorrow, 10 June. Students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can check the result by visiting the official website at mbose.in.

Informing about the same, the Board released an official notice wherein it mentioned that the results of SSLC and HSSLC Arts Stream, 2022 will be declared on 10 June during office hours. “The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong,” the official notice reads.

MBOSE has not given any confirmation yet on the time of the declaration of the result. But based on past trends of the Meghalaya Board Results, it is expected to be declared at 9 or 10 AM.

Find the official notice here.

Here's how to check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MBOSE at www.mbose.in.

Step 2: Search and click on Meghalaya Results link that is available on the main page.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: After providing all details, the Class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result properly and download the page.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the board exam result for further reference.

The Board has already declared the Meghalaya HSSLC Result for Science, Commerce, and Vocational Streams on 26 May, this year. The Meghalaya Board in Tora conducted the Class 10 exams from 24 March till 6 April 2022. While, the Class 12 exams were held between 25 March to 21 April, this year.

For more updates, students are advised to keep a check on the MBOSE official website.

