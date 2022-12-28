The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has released the exam dates for MBOSE Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC). Along with Meghalaya Board class 10 and 12 date sheet 2023, the practical exam dates for class 12 exams have also been declared. As per the schedule, the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will be organising the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from 3 March and 1 March respectively. As far as the practical exams are concerned, the MBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be held between 10 and 20 February. Candidates can check the datesheet on the official website of the board at mbose.in.

As far as the time of the exam is concerned, the Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in the morning between 10 am and 1 pm. The MBOSE examination hall will be open at 9:30 am. At 9:45 am, all candidates will get their MBOSE 2023 question papers. At 9:50 am, all candidates will be given their 2023 exam answer scripts.

The MBOSE Class 10 SSLC exams will conclude with the Indian Languages and Additional English papers on 17 March and Class 12 exams will conclude on 28 March.

What are the steps to download the MBOSE Timetable?

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the board at mbose.in.

Step 2: Under the notice board section, click on the timetable link for the class you want to download.

Step 3: The datesheet of that class will appear in front of you.

Step 4: Download the MBOSE datesheet for future reference.

Here is the direct link to MBOSE Class 10 date sheet:

http://www.mbose.in/year_2022/sslc_2023.pdf

Click on the link below to download the class 12 date sheet:

http://www.mbose.in/year_2022/hsslc_2023.pdf

Keep a check on the MBOSE official website for latest updates related to the board exams.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.