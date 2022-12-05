MAT PBT 2022 online registration closes today, check steps to apply

The online registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 will close today, 5 December by the All India Management Association (AIMA). Candidates can apply for the MAT Paper Based Test (PBT) 2022 by filling up the application form on the official website. While filling up the MAT application form, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850 through credit card/ debit card/ UPI, net banking, or Paytm wallet. Applicants are also advised to check and meet the specified MAT eligibility criteria, before filling out the form.

As per the schedule on the website, AIMA will issue the admit card for the MAT 2022 exam on 6 December at 4 pm. The MAT 2022 exam will be conducted on 11 December (Sunday) this year.

Check out the steps to fill out the MAT PBT application form:

Go to AIMA MAT’s official website.

Click on the “Register” link to create a login credential.

On the new page, fill up the MAT 2022 application form by entering personal and academic details.

Then upload all the relevant documents such as photographs and signatures.

Make the payment and click on the “Submit” button to complete the process.

Save and download the MAT PBT confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the same for future use.

Below are a set of important documents that are required while filling out the MAT 2022 application form:

Class 10, 12, and graduation mark sheets.

A valid ID proof including an Aadhaar card, driving license, pan card, or voter ID.

Register phone number and valid email address

Scanned passport-size photograph and signature.

Those who have completed their graduation (in any discipline) from a recognised university/college are eligible to apply for the MAT PBT exam. Candidates who are in the final year of graduation can also apply for the test.

For more details, keep checking the official website of AIMA.

