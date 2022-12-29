The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2023 examination dates have been notified by the All India Management Association (AIMA) for the February session. The registration window is open for the Paper Based Test (PBT), Computer Based Test (CBT) and Internet Based Test (IBT). Candidates are able to fill out the form on the official website of MAT. The last date of registration for the PBT mode is 14 February, 2023. The admit cards will be made available on 15 February, and the exam is going to be conducted on 19 February. The last date to register for the CBT mode is 21 February and for CBT 2 mode, it is 27 February.

Admit cards for CBT will be made available on 24 February. The CBT test will take place on 26 February. The CBT 2 mode hall ticket will be released on 2 March. The exam will take place on 4 March. The results for the MAT 2023 exam will be out in the third week of March, 2023.

Mode of test

Candidates can take MAT as Remote Proctored IBT, Double Remote Proctored IBT, CBT, PBT, Double Computer Based Test (CBT+CBT), Paper Based Test and Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (PBT+IBT), Computer Based Test and Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (CBT+IBT) and Paper Based Test and Computer Based Test (PBT+CBT).

MAT 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: On the official website of MAT, key in the asked details to register yourself.

Step 2: After the registration, log in to the website using your login credentials.

Step 3: Then, key in all the required details.

Step 4: Go through the details properly, and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Download the application form, and take out its hard copy for future reference.

Application fee

For Remote Proctored IBT, or PBT, and or CBT, the application fee is Rs 1,900. For Double Remote Proctored IBT, or PBT+IBT, or PBT+CBT, or CBT+IBT, or CBT+CBT, the application fee is Rs 3,050.

Eligibility

The candidates are required to be a graduate in any discipline. Students in the final year of their graduation are also eligible to apply.

