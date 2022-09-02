Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the State Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination results today, 2 September. Download the results via the official website of MSBSHSE at mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination results today, 2 September.

The supplementary results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) were declared at 1 pm.

To download the results, candidates have to submit their log-in credentials like roll number and mother’s first name as given on the admit card. Students can check and download their scorecards via the official website of MSBSHSE at mahresult.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, candidates can also check the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Exam results from other websites such as hscresult.mkcl.org and sscresult.mkcl.org

Here’s how to download the scorecard for the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website – mahresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the HSC or SSC result link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the login credentials (roll number and mother’s first name) in the given space.

Step 4: The Maharashtra Class 10 or 12 supplementary exam results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the result for Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Exam.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Result for future purposes.

Here’s the direct link for Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Supplementary result 2022:

https://mahresult.nic.in/sscjul2022/sscjul2022.htm

Here’s the direct link for Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Supplementary result 2022:

https://mahresult.nic.in/hscjul2022/hscjul2022.htm

Students have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to clear the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams. A total of 1.5 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra supplementary exams, this year. The Maharashtra Class 10 supplementary exam was held from 27 July to 12 August, while the Class 12 supplementary exam was conducted from 21 July to 24 August 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.