Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results announced; result link to be activated at 1 pm
Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results | The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 result link will be active at 1 pm while the pass percentage and other information have been declared at 11 am
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra Class 10 Board results 2022 at 1 pm today, 17 June. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 result link will be active at 1 pm while the pass percentage and other information have been declared at 11 am. The students can view their results on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hscmahresult.org.in.
Also read: Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022: 96.94% clear exams, girls outshine boys this year
According to NDTV, around 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams this year.
Steps to check the class 10 Board results:
Step 1: Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the SSC result link present on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in your roll number and the other details asked.
Step 4: Click on submit button.
Step 5: Your Maharashtra State Board result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save and download your declared result
Students can also directly check their results here:
Here is the list of other websites where the students can check the results
- ssc.mahresults.org.in
- sscresult.mkcl.org
- mh10.abpmajha.com
How to check the results via SMS?
Students can also check their Maharashtra SSC result via SMS. Send ‘MHSSC’ <your seat number> to 57766. You will receive your class 10 result on your phone.
The Maharashtra SSC 2022 results can also be checked through Digilocker by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker App and fill in your Username and Password.
Step 2: On the ‘Profile’ page fill in your Aadhaar Number and other details. If the account is already created using Aadhar Number, you may skip this step.
Step 3: Select ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and the other details asked.
Step 5: Click on Submit.
Step 6: Your Maharashtra 10th board result will appear on the screen.
The students require a minimum of 35 percent marks on each paper to clear the exam. The exams were held offline mode in March-April. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.
