Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022: 96.94% clear exams, girls outshine boys this year
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022: Students need to score a minimum of 35 percent in each paper to clear the exam. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the offline exams in March-April.
The Maharashtra SSC results have been announced today, 17 June. According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), 96.94 percent of students have passed the Maharashtra 10th board exams.
The Maharashtra SSC result link will be active after 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in. The pass percentage and other information were declared at 11 am. The results can also be viewed at the websites mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and mh10.abpmajha.com.
According to reports, 12,210 schools have registered 100 percent results, a sharp fall compared to the 22,384 schools getting 100 percent pass percentage last year. A total of 29 schools have recorded zero pass percentage. Konkan division has the highest pass percentage at 99.27 percent, while the Nashik division recorded the lowest pass percentage- at 95.9 percent. Girls have outshone boys as 97.96 percent of girls and 96.06 percent of boys have cleared the SSC exam.
Steps to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022:
• Visit the website- mahresult.nic.in.
• Click on the link for SSC results 2022.
• Enter the required details and press submit.
• The Maharashtra 10th board results will appear on your screen.
Students can also directly check their results here:
Steps to check via SMS:
- Type in MHSSC’ <your seat number>.
- Send in to 57766.
- The SSC result will appear on your phone.
Here are the steps to check Maharashtra SSC result via Digilocker:
Step 1: Download the DigiLocker App and create an account.
Step 2: On the ‘Profile’ page fill in your Aadhaar Number and all required details
Step 3: Select the link for ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’ and then choose SSC results.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details. Press submit.
Step 5: Your Maharashtra 10th board result will appear. Save a copy for future use.
"After the online results, online applications for quality verification, photocopies of answer sheets, re-evaluation and migration certificate will be accepted. Detailed information, terms and conditions are available at http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in" as per a tweet by State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.
ऑनलाईन निकालानंतर गुणपडताळणी, उत्तरपत्रिकांच्या छायांकित प्रती, पुनर्मूल्यांकन व स्थलांतर प्रमाणपत्रासाठी ऑनलाईन अर्ज स्विकारण्यात येतील. याबाबतची सविस्तर माहिती,अटी,शर्ती https://t.co/g7ZbJdsffV या संकेतस्थळावर उपलब्ध आहे.
Students need to score a minimum of 35 percent on each paper to clear the exam. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the offline exams in March-April. Students who fail two subjects will have to appear for the Maharashtra SSC supplementary exams in July-August.
