Maharashtra SSC 2022: Time and date of result declaration to be announced soon, here's how to check scores

The Maharashtra Class 10 results are expected to be declared any day now. While the official date and time of the Maharashtra SSC results 2022 have not been confirmed, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the date soon.

According to some news reports, the results are expected to be out by 20 June. However, no confirmation on the same has been given by State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad or any other official. The result will have the students' overall performance and their grades in each subject. Over 16 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra 10th board exams.

Once the results are out, students can download their results from the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC results 2022:

• Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

• Click on the link for the Maharashtra 10th board results.

• Enter the required details such as your SSC roll number.

• The Maharashtra SSC 2022 results will appear on your screen.

• Take a printout for future reference.

The results will also be out on mahahsscboard.in, mh-ssc.ac.in and msbshse.co.in. Students can also check their Maharashtra SSC 2022 result via SMS. Type ‘MHSSC’ <your seat number> and send it to 57766.

Students who do not qualify the SSC exams, will have to appear for the supplementary exams, which are tentatively scheduled for August. Applicants who score 75 percent and over will be awarded distinction, while candidates with marks between 60 and 75 percent will be given First Division rank. Students who fail to score at least 35 percent will be given Fail grade.

The MSBSHSE had recently released the Maharashtra HSC results 2022. A total of 94.22 percent students cleared the Class 12th boards. The board had not announced the list of toppers and had only released the stream-wise and district-wise results.

