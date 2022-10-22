Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration process ends today, check steps to apply

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET), Cell will close the online registration process today, 22 October for State National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2022. Candidates who have not applied for their MBBS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BSc (Nursing) seat, can register themselves via the official website of MAH CET at 11:59 pm. According to the schedule, candidates will be able to make the payment for the registration process till 23 October 2022 at 5 pm. Once the payment is done, the uploading of scanned copies (coloured) of the original documents will be held on 24 October.

Here’s how to apply for the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022:

Go to the official website of MAH CET.

Search and click on the link provided for NEET UG 2022 available on the homepage.

As the new page opens, candidates have to enter their NEET UG application number, date of birth, and other credentials correctly on the portal.

Then, fill up the form and upload all the required documents.

To complete the process, candidates have to pay the registration fees (if required) and submit the form as asked.

Save, download and keep a printout of the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 form for future use.

Here’s the direct link to apply for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling.

After the registration process completes, MAH CET Cell will release the merit list for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling. With the release of the merit list, candidates will be allowed to submit their choices and preferences for admission. The online filling of preference began on Friday, 21 October, and will end on 27 October 2022.

The Maharashtra Cell will release the provisional merit list on 25 October while the declaration of the CAP Round 1 selection list will be published on 28 October. Candidates should note that the physical joining and filling of status retention will begin from 29 October to 4 November 2022.

