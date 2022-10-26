Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list released, here's how to check

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling is currently being held by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra for candidates who have cleared the NEET UG Exam 2022. A provisional merit list has recently been declared on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. NEET UG 2022 final list will be released on 28 October. The physical joining and filling of status retention will happen from 29 October to 4 November 2022. The NEET UG 2022 counselling is being conducted for admission to BAMS, BHMS, MBBS, BDS,BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B (P and O), BSc (Nursing) courses offered at multiple government, private, government-aided, and minority colleges across the state.

It is to be noted that the list was scheduled to be released after 5:30 pm on 25 October.

What are the steps to check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling merit list?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Visit the NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list link.

Step 3: Login using your credentials.

Step 4: NEET UG provisional merit list will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download NEET UG merit list and print it out for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list.

For admissions to undergraduate courses, if a candidate is given a seat in the second round, they will either be required to accept it or leave it. There is no option for reservation. Candidates who are expecting a better seat in the subsequent rounds might be required to take a risk of leaving the allotted seat.

Due to an addition of 100 new seats in the National Medical Council approved Osmanabad government medical college, there are a total of 4,750 seats, out of which, 15 percent are for the All-India quota. Candidates should keep a check on the official website for regular updates.

