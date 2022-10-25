The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list today, 25 October on the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates will be able to submit objections on the official website mentioned above and the final merit list will be published on 28 October. The physical joining and filling of status retention will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2022. The NEET UG 2022 counselling is being conducted for admission to BDS, BAMS, BHMS, MBBS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B (P and O), BSc (Nursing) courses offered at different government, government-aided, private and minority colleges across the state.

According to the schedule, the merit list will be published after 5:30 PM. Once the merit list is released, candidates will be able to download it.

What are the steps to download the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Go to Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list link.

Step 3: NEET UG 2022 provisional list will then be displayed on screen.

Step 4: Download NEET UG merit list, take a print out for further reference.

The merit list of subsequent rounds for the different courses will be released in due time.

For the undergraduate admissions, if a candidate is allotted a seat in the second round, they will either have to accept it or leave it. There will be no option for reservation. Candidates expecting a better seat in the subsequent rounds might have to take a risk of leaving the allotted seat. With an addition of 100 new seats in the National Medical Council approved Osmanabad government medical college, there will be a total of 4,750 seats, out of which, 15 percent will be there for the All-India quota. Candidates should keep referring to the official website for regular updates.

