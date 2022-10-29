Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling CAP Round 1 provisional selection list out; direct link here
Candidates who are selected in Round 1 of NEET UG counselling will have to confirm their seat beginning today, 29 October
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET) has released the state NEET UG Counselling 2022 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 provisional selection list. The provisional selection list has been released for BDS/ MBBS and PT/OT/BASLP/BP&O/ BSc (Nursing) programmes. Candidates check and download the provisional list from the official website. After the release of the selection list for CAP 1, applicants must visit the respective colleges and secure their seats. According to the schedule, candidates who are selected in Round 1 of NEET UG counselling can confirm their seats from today, 29 October.
Candidates should note that the deadline to fill out the status retention form at college and join the respective college is 4 November 2022. While filling up the status retention form, candidates must submit all the original documents as asked and pay the requisite fees in the selected college. The process should be done within the stipulated time, or else the selection will be cancelled.
Here’s how to check the provisional selection list for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: Search and click on the NEET UG link that is available on the home page.
Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates will have to click on the CAP Round 1 provisional selection list. A PDF file will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Check and save the selection list
Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 provisional selection list for further use.
Here’s the direct link to check MBBS/ BDS list.
Here’s the direct link to check PT/OT/BASLP/BP &O/ BSc (Nursing) list.
Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of MAH CET Cell for all the latest updates.
