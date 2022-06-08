Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: Class 12 scores now available at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022| Apart from the Board's official website, students can also check other websites including mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra Class 12 results or HSC results today, 8 June at 1 pm. Students who have appeared for the exam can view their results on the MSBSHSE website at mahahsscboard.in soon after the declaration.

Apart from the Board's official website, students can also check other websites including mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. This year, a total of 14,85,191 students have registered themselves for the HSC exams. Out of which, 8,17,188 are male candidates and 6,68,003 are female students.

The Maharashtra HSC exam was conducted from 4 March to 7 April 2022 in an offline mode. The examination was conducted by the Board following all COVID-19 guidelines that were issued by the state and central governments.

Here’s how to check HSC results for 2022:

Step 1: Visit the Board's official site at mahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Search and click the link for HSC Class 12th exam result 2022 on the website.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their log-in details.

Step 4: The HSC test 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the HSC results and keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates should note that they will have to secure 35 percent in each subject to pass the HSC Class 12 exam. Those who are unable to secure the minimum marks will be given grace marks by the Board as the MSBSHSE has decided not to fail any student this year.

Students can also check their scores directly in the widget below:

Here’s how to check MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 via Digilocker:

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore (for Android phones) or App Store (for iOS).

Step 2: After installing, the user needs to open the app and click on 'Access DigiLocker'.

Step 3: To access the marks sheets and scores, students are advised to enter their registered phone numbers.

Step 4: Then, students will be able to access their Maharashtra Class 12 results, mark sheet, and certificate.

Here’s how to check Maharashtra 12th Result through SMS:

After the release of the Maharashtra HSC result, students need to type their MHHSC seat number in the message box on their phone and send it to 57766. Within a few minutes, the HSC or Class 12 results will appear on your mobile.