Maharashtra HSC 2022 result: Class 12 scores to be out tomorrow, here's how to check

According to reports, more than 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC Exams this year. Students who fail to secure the passing marks will have to sit for the Supplementary Examinations, dates of which will be out along with the result.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is expected to declare the Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 tomorrow, 8 June. Reports suggest that the results will be out at 1 pm and names of the toppers will be announced soon after.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 is likely to be announced by State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Once declared, the Maharashtra Class 12th results will be made available on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. The result will include the marks secured by the candidate in various subjects as well as their qualifying status in the examination.

Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra Board 12th examination can also check their results on the following websites - msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org.

Steps to check the Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC result:

- Visit Maharashtra Board official website at mahresult.nic.in.

- Look for Latest Announcements section on homepage.

- Select the relevant link for HSC Result 2022 and click on it.

- Enter exam Roll Number and First Name of Mothers in the login window.

- Maharashtra Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

- Download and take a printout of the result for future use

In 2020, the pass percentage was 90.66 with the Science stream recording highest at 96.93. For more details, keep a check on Maharashtra Board's official website at mahresult.nic.in.