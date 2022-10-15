MAH LLB CET 2022: Provisional merit list released for 3-year LLB Counselling

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH LLB CET 2022 provisional merit list today, on 15 October, 2022 for candidates taking part in the MAH LLB 3-year counselling process. Candidates can view the MAH CET merit list for 3-year LLB course on the official website of MAH CET. The alphabetical merit list for CAP Round 1 has been released today for candidates to refer to. Students can raise any objections they have about the merit list and submit their grievances, if any.

A final merit list will be issued for MAH CET LLB 3-year counselling 2022 on 18 October based on the objections raised against the merit list published today. The edit and grievance window will be open from 15 to 17 October. After the release and finalisation of the merit list, the CAP process for MAH LLB 3-years will commence. The first allocation list is going to be released on 21 October. Candidates who failed to secure a seat for CAP round 1 will be able to apply for the CAP round 2 from 4 November.

Candidates who manage to clear the MAH LLB 3-year CET 2022 exam and re-exam can apply for the counselling process. Through CAP Counselling, students are going to be able to apply for admissions in various state universities and colleges in Maharashtra for law courses.

Steps for downloading MAH CET LAW alphabetical merit list:

After landing on the official website MHT CET, go to the section which reads, “Higher Education”.

Under the list of “Undergraduate Courses” visible, click on “LL.B.-3 Years”.

The portal specifically designated to LLB 3-years will open up on your device’s screen.

On the corner of “Notifications”, look for the link which reads, “CAP LLB-3 Years Alphabetical Merit List” which is published on 15 October, 2022.

You can download the list by clicking on the respective icon.

The alphabetical merit list is tentative and subject to objections.

