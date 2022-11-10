The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET), Cell will end the online registration process for the MAH LLB 3 Year CET 2022 CAP Round 2 today, 10 November. Candidates can apply for Round 2 counselling on the official websites at cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org. The registration process began on 4 November 2022. While registering for the MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 years counselling round 2, candidates must submit a few documents which include Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, MAH LLB 3 Years CET result, valid identity proof, and address proof among others. The MAH CET Cell will later share the schedule for the merit and allotment list for LLB 3 Years CAP Round 2 on the official websites.

“Candidates who wish to participate in Round-II Centralized Admission Process will have to submit a fresh option form in Round II as per the Schedule between 04-11-2022 to 10-11-2022 without fail,” reads the notice.

Steps to register for MAH CET LLB 3 Years Counselling Round 2:

Step 1: Go to the official page.

Step 2: Look for the designated link provided for LLB 3 Years on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter their credentials to log in. Then complete the registration process by filling up the application form.

Step 3: Upload all documents, pay the counselling fees and submit the form as asked.

Step 4: Save and download the MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022 form.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the MAH CET application form for further admission processing.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the MHT CET LLB 3 Years Counselling Round 2.

It is to be noted that candidates who fail to submit and lock the fresh option form for Round 2 between 4 to 10 November will not be considered for allocation in Round 2. The candidates themselves will be responsible for that.

For the latest updates related to the counselling process, candidates are advised to check the official website.

