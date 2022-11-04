The Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for the MAH LLB 3 Year CET 2022 CAP Round 2 from today, 4 November. Aspirants who could not get admission to LLB courses may apply for round 2 of counselling on cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates should submit their MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 years counselling round 2 applications by 10 November. Applicants must submit documents like their MAH LLB 3 Years CET result, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, valid identity proof, address proof and more. The dates for the merit and allotment list for LLB 3 Years CAP Round 2 will be shared later on the official websites.

What are the steps to register for MAH CET LLB 3 Years Counselling Round 2?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal.

Step 2: Complete the registration process by filling in your credentials to log in.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 years counselling application form, upload your documents, pay the counselling fees and then submit the form.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of your MAH CET application as it may be required for further admission processing.

Here is the direct link to apply for the MHT CET LLB 3 Years Counselling Round 2.

Earlier, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, (CET) Maharashtra released the MAH CET LLB 3 years 2022 counselling final merit list for round 1 on 18 October. It is to be noted that the final merit list was prepared by the MHT CET based on the objections raised by candidates after releasing the provisional merit list. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates related to the counselling process.

