The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET), Cell has released the final merit list for MAH MBA and MMS CET 2022. Candidates who applied for admission to MBA and MMS programmes can access the MAH CET MBA final merit list on the official website. To check the MAH MBA CET 2022 counselling final merit, candidates have to enter their application ID and date of birth on the portal. The Maharashtra cell has issued the final merit list for both all India categories as well as Maharashtra state candidates for the academic year 2022-2023.

Here’s how to check the MAH CET MBA Final merit list PDF 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Search and click on the MAH CET Counselling 2022 link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the MBA/MMS course tab. As a new page opens, click on the final merit list link.

Step 4: The MAH CET MBA 2022 final merit list will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the MAH CET MBA 2022 final merit.

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the merit list for future needs.

Here’s the direct link to download the final merit list for MBA/ MMS for all India candidates.

Here’s the direct link to download the final merit list for MBA/ MMS for Maharashtra state candidates:

Here’s the direct link to download the provisional seat distribution for admission.

It is to be noted that the online submission and confirmation of options for admission against CAP Round-1 begins today, 20 October. The above process should be done by the candidate via the respective login id till 25 October. Following that, the Maharashtra cell will release the provisional seat allotment result on 28 October. Students will have to report to their allotted institutes from 20 to 31 October 2022.

