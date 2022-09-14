MAH CET B.Ed results 2022 declared, check steps to download

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MAH CET result for B.Ed. The scorecards are now available for the candidates on the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MAH CET result for B.Ed. The scorecards are now available for the candidates on the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates will be required to enter their details like their CET application number and date of birth. The MAH CET B.Ed Exam was held from 21 August to 23 August. All the CET Exams were held again as many candidates faced technical difficulties during the exam period. Admit cards were also re-issued for those who were appearing again. It is to be noted that the result is declared in the form of all India rank lists. Days before the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), the individual scorecard for each of the candidates will also be published by the Cell.

What are the steps to check the MAH CET result?

Step 1: Go to the official MAH CET web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Go to the link to view the scorecard option for MAH CET B.Ed exam on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your MAH CET application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The MAH CET scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: You may now download the MAH CET 2022 B.Ed Result.

Step 6: Take a print out of the MAH CET result/ scorecard for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the MAH CET result.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra had earlier announced the results for the MAH-B.HMCT. Those who appeared in the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test can check their results on the cell’s official website.

Applicants should refer to the above step-by-step process to download their result for MAH CET B.Ed Exam. For more updates, keep a check on the official web portal. The results for the other CET exams were also declared according to the schedule.

