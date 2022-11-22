The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Cell has published the CAP Round 2 – revised allocation list for MHT CET 3-year LLB counselling today, 22 November 2022. The fresh allotment list was released by noon.

Candidates can check and download the MHT CET 3-year law round 2 fresh seat allotment result from the official website of cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org. Candidates can download the allotment letter/order by using their login ID and password on the portal. The seat allotment result for MAH LLB 3 years CAP Round 2 was scheduled to be released on 21 November but the Maharashtra State CET Cell announced its cancellation.

“The allocation of the Round 2 declared on 21/11/2022 is being cancelled. The updated allocation for Round 2 will be displayed on 22/11/2022 by 12 noon,” reads the notification.

Giving further details on the same, the Maharashtra Cell informed that Rajarshi Shahu College of Law (college number- 2403910712), Vikhroli, Mumbai did not inform the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) in time of the withdrawal of one division. Hence, the allocation made to that division got cancelled and affected the entire allocation declaration. MAH CET Cell has advised candidates and colleges to take note of this new change.

Here’s how to check MHT CET Counselling 2022 3-Year LLB Allotment Result:

Go to the official website at llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

Search and click on the login tab (on the web page) and enter the user ID and password on the portal.

The MHT CET 3-year law counselling allocation result will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment result on your computer/laptop.

Keep a printout of the MHT CET Counselling 2022 3-Year LLB Allotment Result for further use.

The MAH LLB 3 Years Counselling is being held for candidates who cleared the MAH CET 2022 Exam for LLB 3 Years programme. Through this Counselling process, students will be appearing for admission into the 3-year Bachelor in Law and LLB course at various state colleges and universities in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.