Lucknow University UGET 2022 Admit Card released; check how to download

The Lucknow University has released the admit cards for the undergraduate entrance exam. Candidates who have applied for the LU-UG entrance exam can download their admit cards from the official website of Lucknow University which is https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/. Applicants will require registration ID and passwords to enter the admit card portal.

The Lucknow University admit card will contain the name and roll number of the examinee, examination date, allotted exam centre, and most importantly, the examination guidelines. Students are advised to read the instruction carefully before visiting the venue. They will need to carry the admit card along with valid identity proof to sit for the entrance examination.

The university will commence the undergraduate entrance test from 27 August to 4 September for different courses. The exam centres are spread across the state. The candidates will be able to find their allocated examination centre on the admit card.

As per the schedule, the LU-UGET examination process will be followed by two shifts and each shift will be of 1 hour 30 minutes in duration. The examinations of the first shift are slated to be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm, while the second shift will begin at 4 pm and continue till 5:30 pm.

Here is the direct download link for LU-UGET Admit Card

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores in the UGET exam. They will be allocated to their preferred undergraduate courses based on the allocation criteria. The university will bring out the information following further notice after the examination process gets completed.

Steps to follow while downloading the LU-UGET Admit Card:

Visit the Lucknow University website, https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on the link for the Undergraduate Entrance Test 2022

After landing on the login page, key in the required credentials (Registration ID and password) and submit

A window will appear to show the LU-UGET Admit Card.

Check the details properly, download it and take a printout to the examination

For any further enquiry, please visit the Lucknow University official website.

