Lucknow University extends application deadline for UGET 2022, check details

Lucknow University has shifted the online application deadline for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022. The last date to apply for the Lucknow University test for admission to undergraduate courses is now 18 August. Earlier, the deadline to register was 12 August. Those who want to apply for the exam need to visit the official website at lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates who fail to meet the registration deadline will not be able to register themselves for the exam. The application process for this test started on 2 April 2022 and the admit cards can be accessed from 25 August. The examination will be conducted in two shifts 11:30 AM to 1 PM and 4 pm to 5:30 PM.

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs.800 and the candidates who belong to the ST, SC and PH category are required to pay an application fee of Rs.400.

What are the steps to Apply for Lucknow University UGET 2022:

Go to the official web portal at lkouniv.ac.in.

Go to 'Online Admission 2022-23 Undergraduate’ link on the homepage.

Proceed with the basic registration and fill then complete your application form.

Upload the documents asked and cross-check the details filled in the application form.

Submit the form online and pay the application fee.

Print your UGET application form and fee receipt for future references.

The exam schedule notice for your reference:

To complete the registration process for the Lucknow University UG Admission, candidates are required to provide some personal, academic, and contact details in the application form. Therefore, the candidates who want to register are advised to keep the following documents ready with them as they proceed ahead with the application process:

A functional Email ID

Aadhar Card and its number

Scanned copy of your photo in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)

Scanned Signature in JPEG (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)

A valid Photo ID proof (Driving License, Aadhar Card, Voter ID, and Passport)

The Lucknow University exam will be organised for admissions to various undergraduate courses like BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BJMC, BCA, L.L.B (5 years integrated) among others.

