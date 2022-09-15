LDC Mains 2022: BPSC to close application process today; find direct link

This year, a total of 140 applicants have been declared eligible to appear for the LDC Main exam. According to the official notification, the LDC Main exam is scheduled to be held on 20 November 2022

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the application process for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Main exam 2021 today, 15 September. Candidates can apply for the main exam on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. This year, a total of 140 applicants have been declared eligible to appear for the LDC Main exam. According to the official notification, the LDC Main exam is scheduled to be held on 20 November 2022. The commission plans to fill a total number of 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk in the state government. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification before registering for the exam.

Candidates should note that they will be shortlisted on the basis of two written examinations. The Preliminary and then the Main recruitment exam. Aspirants who are shortlisted will be called for a computer skill test. The final selected candidates will take home a pay scale of Rs 19,900 to 63,200 (Level 2).

Find the official notice here.

Here are a few simple steps for candidates to apply for the LDC Main 2022 exam:

Step 1: Visit BPSC’s official page at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Apply Online” link that is available on the main page.

Step 3: Then, click on the LDC Main 2022 application link that will pop up on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates must log in using their credentials and apply for the exam.

Step 5: They have to fill in all the details on the form, pay the necessary fee and also submit the form.

Step 6: Save and keep a printout of the LDC Main 2022 application form for future use.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the LDC Main 2022 exam.

Those from the unreserved category have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. Candidates from the state’s reserved category will pay only Rs 200 for the same.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.