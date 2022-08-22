The recruitment drive is being held for 228 vacancies in different departments of the Maharashtra Government in the Group-C category. These are for the position of Secondary Inspector, Industry Inspector, Tax Assistant and Clerical Typist

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will today, 22 August conclude the registrations for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination 2022. Those interested in applying for the vacancies will be able to do so on the official website of the Commission at mpsconline.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being held for 228 vacancies in different departments of the State Government in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 077/2022. These are for the position of Secondary Inspector, Industry Inspector, Tax Assistant and Clerical Typist. There is a specific eligibility criteria that the candidates are required to fulfil in order to become eligible for the posts.

Earlier, the commission concluded an online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. The recruitment drive aimed to fill a total of 427 posts in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals, Group B.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Age Limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18-38 years as of 1 November 2022. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduates can apply for the post. The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

Here is the link to the official notification.

What are the steps to apply for the MPSC vacancies?

Go to the official web portal at mpsconline.gov.in.

Click on ‘User Registration’ and create a profile.

Login using your particulars and apply for the desired post.

Fill in the MPSC application form, upload your documents and pay the required fee.

Submit MPSC application form and download a copy of it.

Take a printout of your MPSC application form for future reference.

What is the selection process?

The MPSC Group C exam will comprise a preliminary exam of 100 marks. This would be followed by a Main exam of 200 marks and document verification.

What is the Application fee?

Those who want to apply have to pay Rs 394 as an application fee. There are relaxations for applications from the reserved category.

