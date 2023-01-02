KVS to end registration process for 13000+ TGT, PGT, Librarian and other vacancies today

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the application process for over 13,000 teaching and non-teaching posts, including PGT, TGT, and Primary teachers today, 2 January 2023. Applicants who are interested can check and apply for the vacancies by visiting the official web portal. The test will be held through Computer Based Test (CBT). If selected, the candidates will be posted anywhere in India as per the organisation’s requirements. For more details, aspirants should check the official notification available on the web portal.

Here is more information about the vacancies:

Primary Teacher: 6414

Assistant Commissioner: 52

Post Graduate Teacher: 1409

Trained Graduate Teacher: 3176

Librarian: 355

Principal: 239

Vice Principal: 203

Primary Teacher (Music): 303

Finance Officer: 6

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702

Stenographer Grade 2: 54

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2

Assistant Section Officer: 156

Hindi Translator: 11

What are the steps to apply for KVS PRT, TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022?

Go to the official web portal of KVS.

You will find the link for registration for all the posts on the homepage.

Go to the link. After that, enter your details.

Upload all documents asked in the KVS application form.

Submit the KVS application form and save it for future reference.

What is the selection process for KVS Recruitment?

Candidates will then be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination along with the scores in class demo, interview and skill test. Keep a check on the KVS web portal for the latest updates on the recruitment process.

