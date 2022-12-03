KVS Recruitment 2022: Notification out for 6,990 teaching, non-teaching vacancies; apply from 5 December
Candidates applying against the vacancies reserved for EWS should have income and asset certificates. More details are available in the official recruitment notice
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has issued a notification for the direct recruitment of the Principal, Vice Principal, Assistant Commissioner, Librarian, Finance Officer, and other posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of KVS from 5 December. The KVS application process will end on 26 December 2022. The recruitment exam will be held via Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. KVS plans to fill up a total of 6,990 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. “If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organisation,” reads the notice.
The number of vacancies advertised in the notification is tentative and might increase or decrease. The reservation for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PH category will be as per Government of India Rules. Even the age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-Servicemen/ Women category candidates will be given as per the government rules.
Read the official notice here.
Vacancy Details: (Total – 6,990)
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 3,176 posts
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 1,409 vacancies
Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 posts
Librarian: 355 positions
Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 posts
Primary Teacher (Music): 303 vacancies
Principal: 239 vacancies
Vice Principal: 203 positions
Assistant Section Officer: 156 posts
Stenographer Grade-II: 54 vacancies
Assistant Commissioner: 52 posts
Hindi Translator: 11 positions
Finance Officer: 6 posts
Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2 vacancies.
While filling up the application forms, candidates should keep in mind that the registration fee is different for all posts. Applicants belonging to SC/ST/PH and Ex-Servicemen categories have been exempted from payment of the fee. Before applying, aspirants are advised to read the notification carefully and completely. KVS will select candidates on the basis of their performance in a written exam and class demo/interview/skill test.
Details including eligibility criteria, educational qualification, category-wise vacancy, selection process, and others are mentioned in the notification. For more updates, keep checking the official website of KVS regularly.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
RSMSSB Forester, Forest Guard recruitment 2020: Exam schedule released; admit card out on 5 December
Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 5 December 2022 onwards. More information on the exam and admit card is available in the official notification.
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 465 vacancies ends today, check steps to apply
Candidates should be between the age group 18 to 24 years as on 10 November 2022 while applying for the post. The upper age limit has been relaxed for SC/ST and OBC applicants. Check the simple steps to apply for the post.
NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Register for 134 Rehabilitation Workers posts from 30 November
Once the application window opens, applicants will be able to apply for the same by visiting the official website at sams.co.in. Read the official notification for more details and information