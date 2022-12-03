KVS Recruitment 2022: Notification out for 6,990 teaching, non-teaching vacancies; apply from 5 December

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has issued a notification for the direct recruitment of the Principal, Vice Principal, Assistant Commissioner, Librarian, Finance Officer, and other posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of KVS from 5 December. The KVS application process will end on 26 December 2022. The recruitment exam will be held via Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. KVS plans to fill up a total of 6,990 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. “If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organisation,” reads the notice.

The number of vacancies advertised in the notification is tentative and might increase or decrease. The reservation for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PH category will be as per Government of India Rules. Even the age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-Servicemen/ Women category candidates will be given as per the government rules.

Vacancy Details: (Total – 6,990)

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 3,176 posts

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 1,409 vacancies

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 posts

Librarian: 355 positions

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 posts

Primary Teacher (Music): 303 vacancies

Principal: 239 vacancies

Vice Principal: 203 positions

Assistant Section Officer: 156 posts

Stenographer Grade-II: 54 vacancies

Assistant Commissioner: 52 posts

Hindi Translator: 11 positions

Finance Officer: 6 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2 vacancies.

While filling up the application forms, candidates should keep in mind that the registration fee is different for all posts. Applicants belonging to SC/ST/PH and Ex-Servicemen categories have been exempted from payment of the fee. Before applying, aspirants are advised to read the notification carefully and completely. KVS will select candidates on the basis of their performance in a written exam and class demo/interview/skill test.

Details including eligibility criteria, educational qualification, category-wise vacancy, selection process, and others are mentioned in the notification. For more updates, keep checking the official website of KVS regularly.

