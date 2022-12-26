KVS Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 6,990 TGT, PGT, Librarian and other posts
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the registration process for direct recruitment of Principal, Vice Principal, Assistant Commissioner, Librarian, Finance Officer, and other posts today, 26 December. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of KVS at – kvsangathan.nic.in.
“If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organisation,” reads the notice. The KVS recruitment exam will be conducted via Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 6,990 vacancies will be filled in the organisation through this recruitment drive. The number of openings advertised in the official notification is tentative and might increase or decrease.
Read the KVS recruitment 2022 notice here:
https://kvsangathan.nic.in/sites/default/files/hq/ANN_03_02-12_2022_0.PDF
Check out the steps to apply for KVS recruitment 2022: https://kvsangathan.nic.in/sites/default/files/hq/ANN_03_02-12_2022_0.PDF
-Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
-Search and click on the application link that is available under the ‘Announcements’ tab.
-As the new page opens, register and log in to apply for the recruitment.
-Fill up all the details, pay the mandatory fee and submit the application form.
-Take a hard copy of the KVS recruitment 2022 form for future use.
Here’s the direct link to apply for KVS PGT posts:
https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22part2/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFcJ6Hj12XiRicxfVRL8ERnr1UIxkpEHq2Tosh0J5lfTA
Here’s the direct link to apply for KVS TGT and Primary Teacher posts:
https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22part2/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFRYH7WnJVuUgORGXbdjV7EbeO3oUw4300Nel7JVo4U3w
Here’s the direct link to apply for KVS Librarian and Other Non-Teaching Posts:
https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22part2/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFYVPwa1T0/NP+WOjPFZH/OASuBC3XjMrUTBLWLVo33rT
Here’s the direct link to apply for Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Vice Principal posts:
https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22part2/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFawX+HHyXdXBYLX8x04QMs65GqNC6e4WQXhxmjuAXFF0
Vacancy Details: (Total – 6,990)
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 3,176 posts
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 1,409 vacancies
Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 posts
Librarian: 355 positions
Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 posts
Primary Teacher (Music): 303 vacancies
Principal: 239 vacancies
Vice Principal: 203 positions
Assistant Section Officer: 156 posts
Stenographer Grade II: 54 vacancies
Assistant Commissioner: 52 posts
Hindi Translator: 11 positions
Finance Officer: 6 posts
Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2 vacancies.
Candidates should keep in mind that the application fee is different for all posts. Aspirants are advised to read the notification carefully and completely before applying. Details including eligibility criteria, educational qualification, selection process, and others are mentioned in the notification.
