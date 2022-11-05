KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 4000 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, check details
Aspirants can apply online for the vacancies for which the link will be given to the Head of Office (HOO) /Controlling Officer in the Regional Office/Schools
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced that it will conduct the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) for filling up teaching and non-teaching posts. The applications for the post of Finance Officer, Principal, Section Officer, Vice Principal, and Head Master can be submitted on the official web portal at kvsangathan.nic.in. This recruitment drive is being held till 9 November to fill up 4014 posts. However, it is to be kept in mind that only the eligible teachers and officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya can take part in the recruitment drive. The examination will be conducted as a computer-based test at the centres in the regional offices of KVS.
Candidates should check the official notification related to the examination here.
What are the steps to apply for the KVS recruitment?
- The Officer will circulate the notification of LDCE among the staff members of the Vidyalaya/Office.
- The HOO/Controlling Officer will get the link to the portal and credentials from CBSE. He/She will be responsible for registering an eligible employee using the employee code and generating the link for the respective employee.
- Once the registration is done, the link will be e-mailed to the applicant so that he/she can fill out the application.
- After the application is submitted, the same will be reflected on the HOO/Controlling Officer Dashboard.
- The information will then be verified by the officer.
- After the form is submitted, a printout of the application will be taken and kept in record with the signature of the applicant and the head.
