KVS Recruitment 2022: Application correction facility opens today; check details here

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will open the application correction window for KVS recruitment 2022 today, 6 January. Candidates who applied for direct recruitment of various officers’ cadres, teaching, as well as non-teaching vacancies, will be able to edit their application forms on the official website. “It is to inform the candidates concerned that a correction window for all fields in the already successfully submitted online application form is being made operational from 06.01.2023 (from 02.00 P.M.) to 08.01.2023 (00.59 hrs.),” reads the notice. Candidates who need to correct their application form can do so by logging into the designated recruitment portal using their credentials correctly.

The correction window will close on 8 January 2023, as per the notice. It is to be noted that changes cannot be made to the application number, mobile number, and email address.

Candidates should keep in mind that KVS will not provide any refund to any applicant who corrects his/her social category in the online application form; even if the corrected category has been exempted from payment of a fee. Candidates might be required to pay an additional amount in case their corrected social category is not exempted from fee submission.

KVS will fill up a total of 6,990 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. The deadline to apply for the KVS vacancies was 2 January.

Vacancy Details (Total – 6,990)

-Assistant Commissioner: 52

-Principal: 239

-Vice Principal: 203

-Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 1,409

-Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 3,176

-Librarian: 355

-Primary Teacher Music (PRT Music): 303

-Finance Officer: 6

-Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2

-Assistant Section Officer: 156

-Hindi Translator: 11

-Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322

-Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702

-Stenographer Grade-II: 54

