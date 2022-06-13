Kerala SSLC Result 2022 results likely to be released on 15 June, check details here

When the Kerala SSLC result is declared, the official websites can experience an increase in traffic which may lead to the website crashing. In such cases, using a mobile app or an SMS should be used to check the Kerala board exam results

The Kerala board is expected to announce the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 on 15 June, which was earlier expected to be released on 10 June. Once released, the students who have appeared in the examination will be able to appear for the results online on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Students can visit the websites including results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kerala.nic.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in to check the results.

What are the steps to check the Kerala SSLC results?

Visit the official site at keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads 'Kerala SSLC or class 10 results'.

Now, students have to enter the details as asked - then click on submit.

Kerala SSLC or class 10 results will reflect on your screen.

Download and take printout of the results for future use.

How to check the results via SMS?

To get the Kerala Class 10 exam result on your mobile through SMS, type ‘KERALA10 <registration number> and send it to 56263.

The Kerala Class 10 board exam result will be sent to your mobile. It is reported that the results are likely to be released around 9 am.

Students who have appeared in the exam can download the results from the Saphlam app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Since the results are expected to be declared in the next two days on 15 June 2022, students are advised to keep check on the official website for regular updates.

