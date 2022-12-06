Kerala SSLC 2023: Date sheet released at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, exams from 9 March

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/Class 10 date sheet. Students who will be appearing for the state board examinations can check the Kerala Class 10 dates sheet on the official website. As per the official notice, the Kerala SSLC exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from 9 March to 29 March next year. The SSLC exam will begin from 9:30 am to 11:15 am for certain papers. For others, it will commence at 9:30 am and end at 12:15 pm. The Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Exam (VHSE) is scheduled to be conducted from 10 March to 30 March 2023.

The practical exams for the same are scheduled to take place from 1 February to 25 February 2023. The mock tests for the students will be held between 27 February and 3 March 2023. The board is conducting the mock test to enhance the performance of students in the SSLC board exams. More than 4.5 lakh students will appear for the Kerala Class 10 Exams next year. The official notice also contains important details and guidelines for students to follow.

Check the schedule here.

Here’s how to download Kerala SSLC 2023 Date Sheet:

Go to the official website.

Search and click on the link that reads – “SSLC Examination March 2023 Notification” which is available on the homepage.

The SSLC date sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the date sheet for examination purposes.

Keep a printout of the same for following the dates during the examination.

On 9 March 2023 (the first day of the exam), students will be appearing for subjects including Malayalam, Tamil, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (academic), Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit Oriental, Arabic (academic), and Arabic Oriental.

For more details and all the latest updates, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.

