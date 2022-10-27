Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Phase 1 Allotment result released at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has issued the State NEET UG 2022 Phase 1 Counselling Seat Allotment ist. Candidates who applied for the allotment process to medical colleges in Kerala can visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in to check the first phase allotment list. The Phase 1 Counselling Seat Allotment result has been released for the MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates who have been allotted seats are advised to pay the required fees starting from today, 27 October. The last date to pay the fee is 4 November 2022. Candidates will be able to join their respective college/institution on 4 November.

“Candidates who have received an allotment should remit the fees to be paid to the CEE as specified in the allotment memo through any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of Online Payment on any date from the evening of 27.10.2022 to 04.11.2022. They should join the course/college allotted from 29.10.2022 to 04.11.2022, 4.00 pm,” reads the notification.

Read the official notice here.

Here’s how to check the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Phase 1 Allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, search and click on the link provided for KEAM 2022.

Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the link designated for the allotment list.

Step 4: A PDF file will open; candidates have to search for their application number mentioned on it.

Step 5: Check, save and download the PDF file.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Phase 1 Allotment list for future use.

Here’s the direct link to the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Phase 1 Allotment list.

The phase 1 allotment list for Kerala NEET UG Counselling has been prepared as per the options filled by candidates between 19 to 23 October 2022. The Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Phase 1 Allotment list comprises candidates’ application number, rank, college allotted, and seat type.

