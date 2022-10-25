The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has begun the online registration process for the October edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Candidates can submit their application form by visiting the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The deadline to register for the KTET exam is 7 November 2022. As per the schedule, the October edition of the KTET 2022 will be conducted on 26 and 27 November 2022. The teacher eligibility test will be conducted in two shifts on both days. The first shift (morning) is from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift (afternoon) is from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The KTET 2022 admit card will be available for download from the official website from 21 November onward. The exam duration of each shift is 2.5 hours.

Here’s how to apply for the Kerala KTET Registration 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the Kerala KTET application link on the main page and click on it.

Step 3: On the portal, enter the required details and pay the application form.

Step 4: Finally, submit the KTET application form.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the KTET application form for future needs.

Here’s the Kerala KTET Exam 2022 notification/schedule:

https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/downloads/notification/ktet_notification_october_2022.pdf

Find the KTET 2022 Schedule:

KTET I: 26 November 2022, (Saturday) timings from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET II: 26 November 2022, (Saturday) timings from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

KTET III: 27 November 2022, (Sunday) timings from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET IV: 27 November 2022, (Sunday) timings from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

For the unversed, the KTET is a test to evaluate the quality of teacher candidates in the state for Lower Primary Classes, Upper Primary Classes, and High School. Candidates who are recruited as teachers should have the essential qualifications to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels of schooling. Aspirants are advised to read the notification and keep checking the official website for more details.

