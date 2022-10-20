Kerala KTET 2022: October exam schedule released, apply from 25 October

The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has released the State Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam schedule 2022 for the October edition. Candidates who are preparing for the examination can check and download the exam schedule on the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. According to the notification, candidates will be able to register for the exam from 25 October onwards (Tuesday). The last date to submit the application form is 7 November 2022. The October session of the (KTET) 2022 will be conducted on 26 and 27 November 2022. It will be held in two shifts on both exam days. The morning shift is from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The duration of each exam is 2.5 hours.

Candidates should note that the KTET 2022 admit card will be available for download on the official website from 21 November onwards.

Check the KTET 2022 Schedule here:

KTET I: 26 November, Saturday from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET II: 26 November, Saturday from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

KTET III: 27 November, Sunday from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET IV: 27 November, Sunday from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Read the complete notification here.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is an exam to evaluate the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary Classes, Upper Primary Classes, and High School Classes in the state. Applicants who are recruited as teachers must possess the essential qualifications to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels of schooling.

Important Dates for KTET 2022

– Submission of Online Application from 25 October to 7 November

– Downloading of admit card via the website: 21 November

– Date of Examination: 26 and 27 November

For more information and details, aspirants are advised to visit the official website on a regular basis.

