The Kerala government has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) examination dates. The State Board examination dates were announced by Education Minister V Sivankutty in a press conference. According to the latest updates, the Kerala Class 10 exam 2023 will begin on 9 March and end on 29 March. The DHSE Class 12 exams will be conducted from 10 March to 30 March 2023. Students who are going to appear for the SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 exams in 2023 can visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) for more updates and details on the same.

The SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 exams will be held in a single shift that will start at 9:30 am. The model/mock examination will be held from 27 February to 3 March 2023. The detailed date sheets for the above exams will be issued later on the official website.

During the press conference, Education Minister Sivankutty further declared that the higher secondary practical exams will begin on 1 February. The Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) second-year practical exams will commence on 25 January 2023.

According to an official statement, more than 4.5 lakh students will appear for the SSLC public examination next year. Over 9 lakh candidates will appear for the Higher Secondary public examination. As for the VHSE exams, 60,000 students will sit for the papers.

Toward the end of the press conference, Minister Sivankutty informed that a new training programme for higher secondary teachers, which had been suspended due to COVID, will commence again in December. The new programme is a one-month-long residential training that will be conducted in educational institutes and university departments.

