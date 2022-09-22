KEAM 2022: Round 1 final seat allotment list to be released today, check details

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will be releasing the final KEAM 2022 seat allotment result for round 1 today, 22 September. Candidates will be able to check KEAM 2022 seat allotment at the official web portal at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM seat allotment is prepared on the basis of the choices of the candidates, the number of seats available and marks secured by candidates in KEAM entrance examination. The admissions will happen according to the final allotment list. Aspirants who will be allotted seats in the final KEAM seat allotment list will have to go to the allotted institute for the admission process. However, it is to be noted that candidates under Persons with Disabilities (PD), Minority Community seats (except Muslim), Registered society/Registered Trust quota/ wards of Co-operative Employees quota seats in Private Self Financing /Government Cost sharing engineering colleges are not being considered for this allotment.

What are the steps to download the KEAM Phase 1 allotment results?

Step 1: Go to the KEAM counselling web portal at cee.karala.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal” link.

Step 3: Fill in your KEAM application number, password and access code.

Step 4: The KEAM seat allotment results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the KEAM seat allotment letter and take a printout of the same.

Applicants who have cleared the KEAM exam will be allotted seats to the various courses and colleges under the Engineering/ Architecture/Pharmacy/Medical streams in the state.

As per the schedule, candidates should confirm their KEAM seat allotment and submit the processing fee until 26 September. If a candidate fails to do so, then, they will not be getting the desired seat. They will also not be considered for the higher option chosen by them.

Here is the official notification regarding the seat allotment process.

The KEAM 2022 result was announced on 4 August 2022. A total of 58,570 candidates qualified for the exam. The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical was held at several centres across India on 4 July. The centres were spread across New Delhi, Kerala, Mumbai, and Dubai.

