KEAM 2022 result out for Engineering and Pharmacy streams, direct link here

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the results of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) 2022. The scorecards have been released for the Pharmacy and Engineering streams. Those who appeared in the KEAM 2022 exam can check their result on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The profile verification window is also open and the applicants can rectify their particulars under 'Memo details' option till 10 August 2022. The KEAM examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was conducted on 4 July at different centres in Mumbai, Kerala, New Delhi and Dubai.

The KEAM 2022 result and revised answer key are also available on the official website. The result will include the roll number, candidate name, name of examination, scores in each subject, minimum marks needed and the total marks secured along with the qualifying status of students. It is to be noted that the results and the cutoff marks can be checked through online mode only.

What are the steps to check the KEAM 2022 results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Candidate's login tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Fill in your application number and password along with your access code.

Step 5: Submit your examination details.

Step 6: The KEAM 2022 result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your KEAM result and save it.

Candidates who clear the KEAM examination will be able to take part in counseling and seat allotment process, which will happen in either August or September. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations had recently released a notification stating that the the profile verification of the candidates who appeared for the KEAM exam has already started. Aspirants can rectify their details such as the signature, photo, reservation, NRI status and other details as permitted.

What are the steps for profile verification?

Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the KEAM application form correction link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then fill in your log-in credentials.

Step 4: Make the required changes to the KEAM application form.

Step 5: Carefully check your details and submit your KEAM form

Step 6: Print and save your KEAM application.

