KEAM 2022 Provisional category list released at cee.kerala.gov.in

The provisional category list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) has been released by the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Test (CEE)

The provisional category list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) has been released by the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Test (CEE). Candidates can check the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical provisional category list on the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. “The category list has been prepared by including those candidates, who have submitted valid documents to prove category/community claims within the stipulated time,” the official notice read. The CEE has also informed that those candidates, who have a concern regarding the list, can send an email to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in on or before 23 August. Copies of certificates or documents should not be attached to the complaints via mail. After addressing valid complaints, the final category list will be published by the concerned department on 24 August.

Read the official notice here.

Here’s how to check the provisional category list for KEAM 2022:

Go to the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Search and click on the KEAM 2022 link that is made available on the main page.

The page will open to the KEAM 2022 provisional category list link.

Then, click on ‘Category List’ which will direct you to another page.

Candidates need to check the application number on the list and download the page.

Take a printout of the KEAM 2022 category list for further use.

Direct link to check KEAM 2022 category list.

A separate category-wise list will be published on the official website after the rank lists are issued for the respective courses. Those facing issues on the website can call on the helpline number: 0471- 2525300.

For more details and information regarding the list, keep a check on the official website of CEE.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.