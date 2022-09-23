KEAM 2022 first final allotment result released, check direct link here

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the State Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 first final allotment result. Students who applied for counselling can check and download the KEAM list for Engineering and Architecture programmes on the website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. For both the above courses, the trial allotment list was released on the official site on 21 September 2022. It is to be noted that candidates who get an allotment seat will have to pay a fee to accept the allotment. The fee should be paid to the ‘Commissioner for Entrance Examinations at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala’.

Read the notice here.

The fee can also be paid via online mode. The process to send the fee will begin today (23 September) and end on 26 September 2022. The KEAM 2022 first allotment result was reviewed and prepared after addressing the complaints from the candidates.

Here’s how to check the KEAM 2022 first final allotment result:

Step 1: Go to cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the KEAM 2022 link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link that reads – KEAM 2022 first allotment provisional list.

Step 4: Candidates should click on either Agriculture or Engineering link.

Step 5: The KEAM 2022 allotment result will appear on the screen. Candidates can check the roll numbers on the list.

Step 6: Save and download the page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the KEAM 2022 first allotment provisional list for further use.

Direct link.

On 4 August, the KEAM 2022 results were announced by the CEE. This year, a total of 58,570 applicants qualified for the entrance exam. The medical examination was held at numerous centres across the country. It was conducted on 4 July 2022. The exam centres were spread across New Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, and Dubai too.

For more details and information, candidates must keep checking the official site of KEAM.

