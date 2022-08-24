KEAM 2022: Final category list expected today at cee.kerala.gov.in

The final category list will be based on the objections raised, if any, by candidates. Soon after the final category list is released, the CEE will also share the KEAM 2022 rank lists on the official website for candidates

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala is likely to release the State Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Exam 2022 final category list today, 24 August. Once it is released, candidates will be able to check the KEAM final list on the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. The provisional category list for the entrance exam was released on 19 August by CEE Kerala. After which candidates were allowed to raise objections to rectify their category. The list was issued on 19 August and candidates had to submit their concerns on or before 23 August. The window was open till 3 pm.

Steps on how to check the KEAM 2022 Final Category List:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link reading “Candidate’s portal - KEAM 2022” on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, look for the link which reads ‘Final Category list’ and click on it

Step 4: After it opens, search for your roll number on the final category list.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the final category list for future references

The final category list will be based on the objections raised, if any, by candidates. Soon after the final category list is released, the CEE will also share the KEAM 2022 rank lists on the official website for candidates. Along with that separate category lists will be issued for each of the courses by the Commissioner, an official notice mentions.

Check the official notice here

As per the schedule, the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Exam 2022 was conducted on 4 July. For more information regarding the same, candidates must keep a regular check on the CEE website.

