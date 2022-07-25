KEAM 2022: CEE likely to declare scorecard today, check steps to download
As per the schedule, the state-level entrance exam was held on 4 July in an offline mode. It was conducted for candidates seeking admission into undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical, and Architecture courses across the state
The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical (KEAM) Exam 2022 result is expected to be released today by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) in the state. Once the results are announced, students can check their scores by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
The CEE Kerala has not yet announced an official date or released a notification on the same. However, reports suggest that KEAM 2022 result might be declared any time soon. The expected time associated with the KEAM result is 5 pm.
The KEAM 2022 scorecard can be downloaded by using the candidate's application number and password. The result will be released in the form of a merit list.
Here’s how to download KEAM Result 2022:
- Go to the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.
- Search and click on KEAM 2022 result link that will be made available on the homepage.
- To access the result, students need to submit their correct application number and password.
- Within a few minutes, the KEAM 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.
- Check and then download KEAM 2022 result.
- Keep a printout of the same for further use or reference.
Applicants should note that the KEAM 2022 scorecard will have details including candidates’ personal particulars, roll number, rank achieved, marks secured, and subject-wise marks distribution.
Along with the KEAM 2022 Result, the Commissioner is also likely to release the KEAM 2022 counselling process for admission of the candidate.
For more details and updates, kindly keep a check on the official CEE website.
