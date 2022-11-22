The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the State Common Entrance Examination-undergraduate (KCET UG) 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result today, 22 November. Candidates who registered for Round 2 Counselling can check and download the result on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result was scheduled to be released on 21 November but the date got revised by KEA. As per the latest update, the round 2 seat allotment result will be available for download after 11 am. “Second round seat allotment for admission to medical, dental courses will commence from 4:00 pm on 22-11-2022,” reads the notification.

The KCET round 2 seat allotment result will be prepared by KEA on the basis of choice filling by the candidates, KCET 2022 scores, and seat availability. More details are available in the official notice, candidates are advised to read it completely.

Find the revised schedule here:

http://164.100.133.71/keawebentry456/ugneet22/20221121192518english.pdf

Here’s how to check the KCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result:

Step 1: Go to kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result’ link.

Step 3: Then login with your KCET 2022 application ID and password on the next window.

Step 4: The KCET 2nd round seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, verify and download the seat allotment letter for the further admission process.

Once the Round 2 seat allotment results are out, candidates will be able to exercise their choices (freeze or float) against the allotted seat till 24 November. Those who accept the allocated seat in KCET 2022 round 2 allotment result are advised to download the admission order and report at the allotted university/college by 26 November 2022. While reporting to the college to confirm their admission seat, candidates must carry the KCET 2022 allotment letter and print a copy for verification purposes.

The KCET examination was conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority for candidates seeking admission to architecture, farm science, engineering, veterinary, B-Pharm, and many other undergraduate programmes offered by the participating universities/colleges.

