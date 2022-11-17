The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will begin the State Common Entrance Test (KCET) Round 2 web options entry process today, 17 November. Candidates who registered themselves can participate in round 2 counselling through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in from 4 pm onwards. To take part in the KCET option entry process, candidates will have to enter their CET application number on the portal. Students will have time to fill out the choices for round 2 until 19 November. During the KCET option entry round, candidates will have to enter their course, category, and college preferences.

Applicants who are seeking admission into various undergraduate programmes including Architecture, Agriculture, Engineering, Veterinary, and Pharmacy among others can fill in their choices once the link is active on the main page.

“Candidates are advised to modify/re-order the options they want to select whether the seats shown in the seat matrix or not, only for the reason that consequential vacancies may arise during the allotment process and the candidates will have a chance of getting a better seat if they have entered the options,” reads the official notification.

Check the official notice here: http://164.100.133.71/keawebentry456/cet2022/20221116122621english.pdf

As per the schedule, the KEA will declare the round 2 counselling allotment results on 21 November. Following that, candidates will be able to exercise their choice preferences up to 24 November . They need to make the required payment for the seat acceptance by 25 November.

Steps to check Round 2 Web Options Entry KCET 2022 Counselling:

– Visit KEA’s official website – kea.kar.nic.in

– Search and click on KCET 2022 web options entry link on the homepage

-As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their CET number and captcha code. Then click on submit

-The KCET 2022 course and college options will appear on the screen

-Candidates will have to fill up the options as per their preference. Click on save.

-Download the KCET confirmation page for future reference.

– Take a printout of the Round 2 Web Options Entry KCET 2022 Counselling form.

For more details related to KCET 2022 Counselling, candidates must check the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

