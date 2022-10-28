KCET Counselling 2022: Final seat allotment result to release today, check steps

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 seat allotment result for the first round of counselling today, 28 October. The KCET final result 2022 will be declared only after 2 pm for Engineering, Agriculture, and other allied courses. Once it is released, candidates can check and download the seat allotment result on the official websites at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. With the release of the final seat allotment result, candidates who have been allotted seats will have to exercise their choices on the portal. According to the schedule, the exercise of options will begin today (28 October) at 6 pm.

Candidates are advised to fill in the choices correctly by 30 October 2022 upto 4 pm. Once the process ends, KEA will not give another chance to correct/edit the application. Students will also have to pay a registration fee as well as download the admission letter depending upon the choices from the website. The payment of the registration fee and downloading of the admission order will be conducted from 29 October to 2 November 2022. The deadline for students to complete the process and get admission to the respective college is 3 November before 5:30 pm.

Here’s how to check the KCET counselling 2022:

Visit KEA’s official site.

Search and click on the ‘entry’ tab that is on the homepage.

Then, look for the KCET/UGCET 2022 result link.

On the new page, enter the login details and click on submit.

The KCET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the KCET 2022 seat allotment result.

Take a hard copy of the UGCET 2022 result link and save it for future use.

The admission of the candidates will be confirmed only after the eligibility criteria are met by them. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of KEA.

