The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), today, started the web options entry for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Round 2 counselling. Aspirants will have to fill in their choices of college and courses in their preference order during the web options entry process on the official web portal. Applicants can rearrange the higher-order options and make changes in the options from 17 to 19 November. KEA will be announcing the KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result on the basis of the KCET option entry. Its result will be declared on 21v November 2022. Candidates whose names will be there on the allotment list can exercise options in round 2 from 22 to 24 November 2022.

What are the steps to exercise the KCET web entry options?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Authority.

Step 2: Go to the latest announcement section, and then click on the “KCET option entry” link.

Step 3: Fill in the CET number, type your captcha code and then click on submit.

Step 4: Create a password and then log in.

Step 5: The KCET web options will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Select your KCET preferred college choices and programmes, and then submit them.

Here is the direct link for the web options entry.

Candidates should note that the authorities will be releasing a mock round seat allotment before the actual allotment is done. Applicants are advised to keep a check on the KCET official web portal for the latest news and updates.

