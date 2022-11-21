The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Counselling 202a2 Round 2 seat allotment is set to be released today, 21 November. The results can be checked and downloaded from the official web portal at kea.kar.nic.in.

The candidates whose names have appeared in the KCET round 2 allotment can exercise their choices till 24 November.The Karnataka UGCET seat allotment result will be decided as per the choices filled by the candidates, their performance in the test and the availability of seats in the institute. The last date to report to the allotted institute is 26 November.

Eligible candidates will be getting admission into Engineering, B. Pharma, Architecture, or other courses. The web option entry for the same was extended and the candidates were allowed to modify/re-order the options till 11 pm on 20 November.

What are the steps to check the KCET round 2 seat allotment?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the UGCET 2022 round 2 allotment result link

Step 3: Fill in your KCET login credentials- your applicant ID and password

Step 4: The UGCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the round 2 allotment list and take a print out for further reference

Candidates reporting to the designated colleges after the announcement of the result will be required to carry their KCET seat allotment order along with the other asked documents.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, also known as KCET, refers to a state-level exam held by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). This entrance exam is organised to screen eligible candidates for admission to various undergraduate courses in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.