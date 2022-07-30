KCET 2022 result expected today, check steps to download

Earlier, KEA had released provisional answer keys on 22 June and the students were allowed to raise objections. The entrance test was held on 16 and 17 June. It is to be noted that this year, KEA will be considering 50 percent of theory marks from the class 12 exam results

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 result is expected to be announced today, on 30 July at 11 am. Aspirants who appeared for the exam will be able to check their KCET result from the KEA official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Earlier, KEA had released provisional answer keys on 22 June and the students were allowed to raise objections. The entrance test was held on 16 and 17 June. It is to be noted that this year, KEA will be considering 50 percent of theory marks from the class 12 exam results.

A total of 2,10,829 candidates had taken the Karnataka CET 2022 exam. The exam is attempted by the class 12 or the Pre University Course (PUC) passed students who want to admit themselves in the UG courses offered by the KCET participating colleges.

Those who meet the KCET cut-off will be allotted seats via the KCET counseling round. KCET counseling dates will be announced as the result is declared.

A number of factors determine the cut-off in the counselling round:

The difficulty level of of the exam.

The number of students taking the exam.

Availability of seats in KCET participating institutes.

What are the steps to check the KCET results?

Step 1: Go to the KCET official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the KCET results 2022 link.

Step 3: Fill in your KCET registration number and the other details asked.

Step 4: Your KCET scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save your KCET scorecard and print it out for future reference.

KCET is an entrance exam organised by the state of Karnataka for admission to different colleges in the state for several architecture, engineering, and technology courses like BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, Business Management, B. Pharma, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), B.Sc (Hons) Forestry and Bachelor of Yoga.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.